CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man was listed in “serious” condition as of July 22, 2020, after receiving a gunshot wound to the head.
Church Hill Chief of Police Chad Mosley said that about 1:49 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to a call at an address in the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Upon arrival, they found that the victim, Kenneth Carr, 20, had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.
Carr was flown to Johnson City Medical Center where his condition was not known as of the Review’s weekend presstime.
“Officers are still investigating this incident and will be working with the Attorney General’s Office,” Mosley said. “More information will be released at a later date and time.”