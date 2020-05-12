ROGERSVILLE — Mary Lou McKinney, of Rogersville, Tennessee, passed away on May 10, 2020.
Born February 14, 1943, she was 77 years young.
Maryl, as she loved to be known, was a beautiful and a brilliant light to all that knew her. She was born and raised in Logan County, West Virginia. Logan High School was her Alma Mater.
Mary Lou was a country girl, avid traveler, Intellectual scholar, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was devoted to her husband and family. Nothing made her happier than being with her family. Through phone calls, correspondence, family get-togethers, and special occasions, Maryl was a loving and kind example to her family and all who knew her. Through constant encouragement she was paramount in the lives of her four children.
She was true to her love of God, family, and country. She loved reading, movies, learning, flowers, and her furry friends, (Frannie and Lexie) and most of all, Biblical studies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Delphia Rogers; two male siblings, Carl Jean Rogers, and Maj. Sam Rogers, Jr.
Her living siblings are Barbara Summers, Teddy Rogers, and Larry Rogers.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, MSgt. Walter Ray McKinney, as they were married 58 years. Her four children will miss their loving mom and are as follows: Donna (Jack) Hobbs, of Marshall, Texas, David (Tina) McKinney, of Thomasville, North Carolina, Ray (Diana) McKinney, of College Station, Texas, and Susie (Russell) Kucinski, residing in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. She is also solemnly missed by her 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, from 5 - 7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, with funeral services at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, at McKinney Cemetery, 110 Stamps St., Rogersville, TN, at 11 a.m.
Flowers may be sent to Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN.
Online condolence may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
