Church Hill donates equipment to new school firefighting and rescue program

Students in Volunteer High School’s new firefighting and rescue program will now have some real turnout gear and equipment with which to practice, thanks to a donation from the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
The city will donate nine pairs of firefighting boots, six turnout gear bags, six pairs of structural fire pants, six structural jackets and nine fire helmets.
“They don’t have anything right now,” Church Hill VFD Chief Luke Wood told the BMA at their Aug. 17 meeting. “The school system had asked if we had anything, and we had these.”
The equipment to be donated has expired, so the city would have declared it as surplus anyway.
Mayor Dennis Deal explained that the school system has signed a waiver acknowledging that the equipment is expired and is not safe to use in an active fire situation anymore. It will, however, be perfect to assist students in learning.
“It’s a good thing to get something like this started in the county,” Alderman Keith Gibson said. Gibson is a retired vocational instructor and principal.
This program is a new addition to both Cherokee and Volunteer High School CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs this year.
Raise for street department employees
In other news, the board voted unanimously in favor of a raise for street department employees.
Vice Mayor Michael Bell explained that the board’s personnel committee recently discussed why the city keeps losing street department employees.
The committee recommended raising the hourly rate for full-time employees to $14.50 and part-time employees to $12.50. This change of pay for the part-time employees would only be for new hires. The committee specified that current part-time employees’ rate would only change at their supervisor’s discretion.
With these changes, the extra $1 per hour rate of riding the garbage truck would be eliminated.
Bell noted that the permanent, full-time employees would also receive a rate increase.
Supervisor Jason Light would receive an increase from $20.50 to $21 per hour. The committee also discussed changing this supervisor position from hourly to salary though they have not yet made the decision official.