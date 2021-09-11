Rachel Franklin reflects on Sept. 11, 2001

1. Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
It was my day off from the library, and it was such a beautiful clear day. The air was cooler, and the sky was just beautiful- blue with puffy white clouds. My youngest daughter was just 8 month old at the time, and I had just put her down for a nap. When I went to the living room, I turned the TV on. That’s when I saw the two planes crash into the World Trade Center. Every station was showing the same thing over and over and over.
2. What emotions did you feel when you learned of the attacks?
I was in total disbelief. At first I wasn’t sure it was really real. Then my husband came home from work, and we started watching the TV and talking about what happened. I began to feel nervous for what would happen next and felt the need to call my family to make sure everyone was okay. My oldest daughter was at school, and I began to wonder if something could happen there.
3. In what ways did this day change your life?
I definitely think it made me realize how delicate life really is- things can change in an instant. I wanted to hold my family closer and not take a day for granted. I remember that Alan Jackson came out with the song “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning” soon after this and the way he described all the thoughts and emotions of that day was so accurate. It brought tears to my eyes.