The Mount Carmel Police Department is asking for help locating a pickup that was stolen from a used car lot Saturday evening, as well as a suspect who may have driven it off the lot.
On Sunday MCPD Officer Austin West was dispatched to Marcum Motors at 103 Belmont Ave in reference to a motor vehicle theft. Jason Marcum stated that around 8:15 p.m. Saturday a Blue Chevy 3500 dually was stolen from his lot.
Marcum stated that the truck had a transmission issue and would not shift out of first gear and also stated that the engine had been swapped for a 6.6L Duramax engine.
Marcum further stated that he believed to have caught footage from his camera system of the person whom had stolen the truck.
West reviewed the footage and observed a white male wearing a hoodie and wearing a backpack at approximately 20:16 hours walking from Main St. and onto the car lot.
The male in the video then walked out of frame towards the rear of the building towards where the truck was parked. The truck was not in frame of the video and was not observed in the camera at any point in time.
Anyone with information about the truck or suspect is asked to call the MCPD at (423) 357-4141.