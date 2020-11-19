First Community Bank (FCB) of East Tennessee has announced three recent promotions. Matt Cradic has been promoted to Vice President of Finance and Accounting. He most recently served the bank as Vice President and Senior Credit Analyst.
With more than 16 years of financial services experience, Cradic holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from UVA Wise and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. He currently resides in Mount Carmel, Tenn.
Emily Reese was named AVP and Technology Operations Manager in March 2020. She formerly served the bank as Electronic Banking Specialist. With more than 12 years of banking experience, she serves as the primary contact for all the bank’s core systems.
Reese is a graduate of King University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. The Rogersville native is an active member of Persia Baptist Church and resides in the Persia community with her husband and daughter.
Jordan Key was promoted to AVP and System and Security Administrator also effective March 2020. Key is responsible for the bank’s hardware development and installation, vendor management, cybersecurity oversight, and technical trouble shooting.
With more than 20 years of IT experience, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from East Tennessee State University as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity and Business Assurance from Western Governors University. Key resides in Church Hill.
About First Community Bank of East Tennessee
With more than $180 million in assets, First Community Bank offers a complete range of financial services including savings, checking, CDs, investment services, consumer, mortgage, and commercial lending, business services, and much more. The philosophy of local bank decision-making and personalized service is the driving force of First Community Bank.
Founded in 1993, First Community Bank has locations in Rogersville, Surgoinsville, Church Hill, and Kingsport. Follow First Community Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fcbanktn or Instagram at www.instagram/fcbanktn. For more information, visit www.fcbanktn.com or stop by a branch location near you.