The Hawkins County Commission voted at their November meeting to partner with the City of Rogersville to apply for a Park Planning Grant up to $60,000.
The grant comes from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and is designed to help counties and cities develop ten-year plans for the recreational areas of the counties and cities
The grant would require a $12,000 local match, but the county and city have agreed to split this cost. Thus, the city and county together would provide 20% of the total project cost at $12,000, and the grant would provide 80% at $48,000.
Hawkins County has two parks: Laurel Run and Saint Clair Parks, and Rogersville City has two parks: Rogersville City and Swift Parks. Crockett Creek Public Park in downtown Rogersville is owned by the Rogersville Heritage Association.
The planning firm that is chosen to work with each grant recipient will hold public meetings to solicit local input on the park and recreational needs. The plan that is developed will then directly reflect the gathered input. The completed 10-year plan can be used to justify future grant applications for park improvements.
Commission votes not to give COVID-19 hazard pay bonus to county elected officials
Back in October, the Commission passed a resolution after much discussion that would provide a one-time COVID-19 hazardous pay bonus to all Hawkins County employees paid from the general fund, including those in the Solid Waste and Highway Departments.
All full-time employees received $1,000 and part-time employees received $500 to be paid in addition to their regular pay.
The resolution stipulated that the funding for these bonuses would come from the one-time $1.17 million COVID-19 Governor’s Local Support Grant (LSG) awarded by Gov. Bill Lee that the county had recently received. Any amount not covered by the remaining LSG funds would come from the undesignated fund balance.
This bonus eliminated the remaining $86,000 the county had left from the LSG. $90,502 would have to come from the county’s undesignated fund balance.
This came after the commission voted in August to award all full-time Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office employees a one-time $1,000 COVID-19 hazard pay bonus, as well as $500 for part-time employees. This bonus was given in addition to 5% across-the-board HCSO raise that the commission approved in August.
When Commissioner Tom Kern introduced the resolution to give bonuses to all county employees, he cited the “need to treat all Hawkins County General Fund, Solid Waste and Highway Department employees equally and recognize their risk in day-to-day interactions with the citizens of this county.”
Initially, all of this excess was going to come from the general fund. However, County Finance Director Eric Buchanan proposed at the Nov. 17 Budget Committee meeting that the excess $90,502 be divided among the three budgets from which those employees are paid: the general, solid waste and highway funds. The amount taken from each budget would be based on the number of employees receiving a bonus in each fund.
“This puts it fairly on each one of the departments,” Budget Committee Chairman Keith Gibson said.
However, at that meeting, Highway Superintendent Lowell Bean expressed concern over the additional $41,673 that would come out of his budget in this case and about the legality of the committee deciding on how he spent his funds.
“Can you all make a budget amendment without my authorization?” Bean asked the Committee. “This is kind of like getting your bank statement and seeing that somebody spent $5,000 out of your checking account without your authorization. There’s something wrong somewhere.”
After a long discussion, the committee sought advice from County Attorney Jim Phillips, and a new resolution was brought before the Commission at their Nov. 23 meeting that stipulated the LSG funds would cover the full hazard pay cost for the Highway Department and Solid Waste Department. The remaining $90,502 would then come from the general fund.
Commissioner Mike Herrell then made a motion to amend the resolution to take elected officials out of the proposed bonus recipients. His motion passed 19-1 with Mark DeWitte voting ‘no.’
CARES grant will cover airport roof repairs
In other news, the Commission voted to accept a CARES Act grant of up to $30,000 from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Aeronautics Division to be used for roof repairs at the Hawkins County Airport’s terminal building.
This grant required no local match and is 100% reimbursable. Resolution sponsor Keith Gibson explained that the work must be completed before the money is received. The airport is required to submit an invoice and proof of payment to TDOT after the work is completed in order to receive the reimbursement.
“That money is going to be more than enough to do the roof, and there are a few other repairs we will be able to make at the airport with this money,” Gibson said.
The commission also approved an airport hangar lease transfer from the estate of the late James H. Summers, who was killed in a Surgoinsville plane crash on May 15 of this year.
Summers’ single engine Ercoupe plane clipped some trees on its decent towards Hawkins Co. Airport runway. The plane crashed in the yard of a residence on Main Street in Surgoinsville, just a quarter mile east of the runway. The crash caused a small fire, but responding units quickly extinguished it.
Summers’ lease was set to expire on July 21, 2024 and was transferred to Dr. George M. Testerman.