William James "Jabber" Hensley, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Lake City.
William was born to Leonard and Allie Hensley on January 28, 1947. He went to and graduated from Rogersville High School. He worked as a press operator for Kingsport Press for 33 years. He was a veteran of Vietnam War and served in the United States Army. He enjoyed golfing, dirt track racing, bowling, and dancing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Allie Hensley; and brother, Charlie Hensley.
He is survived by his son, Brent Hensley; daughter, Cheryl Johnson; brothers, Danny (LeAnn) Hensley, Walter Hensley, T.G. (Nevine) Hensley, Harold (Mary) Hensley; grandchildren, Kayden Long, Charleigh Johnson; nieces and nephews, Andy Hensley, Rachel Hensley Chamberlain, Douglas Hensley, Bonnie Jett Burton, Shannon Hensley, Sabrina Hensley Burris, Sammy Hensley, Heather Hensley Barbour, Matthew Hensley, Michael Hensley, Allen Gibson, Mandy Hensley Pennell; several great nieces and nephews; former wife and mother of his children, Verna Inman; and life-long friends, Charles "Red" Lawson, Kent Lawson, and Boone Lawson.
The family receives friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Ed York officiating. Interment followed in Harrison Cemetery.
