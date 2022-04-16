I’m a professional photographer and master craftsman now living in Rogersville, Tennessee. While predominantly a landscape and wildlife photographer I spent nearly ten years photographing approximately 300 concerts as well.
My interests in recent years have transcended toward Travel and Adventure photography. Whether hiking and climbing mountains or venturing thru some most incredible landscapes, I have enjoyed capturing and showcasing images of places many people may never see or experience.
My “photographic adventures” so far include my many trips to the highest peaks of Colorado, the glaciers of Iceland and the mountains of Ecuador and her coveted Galapagos Islands.
In mid-October 2019 I took my adventuresome spirit to Tanzania, Africa for a successful 6-day trek to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. After-which I spent 4 days on safari photographing in Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Crater.
I have many award-winning photographs from various venues, my photographs have also appeared in newspapers such as the N.J. Herald, the Star Ledger and the N.Y. Daily News, and the Journal magazine as well as architectural & sporting magazines, calendars, and web-site advertising.
My most crowning achievement was to have a collection of my photographs selected for a permanent gallery at the “Bon Secours” Medical Center, Port Jervis, NY.
The Rogersville Local Artist Gallery is located at 124 E. Main Street in downtown Rogersville. Every month a new “Artist of the Month” is featured and that artist’s work displayed at the front of the store.