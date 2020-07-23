KINGSPORT — Lots of things have changed this summer due to the rise of the COVID-19 virus. Unfortunately, one of those things is Kingsport’s premier party of the summer, the thirteenth annual Netherland Inn Lo’ Country Boil, previously scheduled for Saturday, August 8, at the Farmer’s Market. To protect volunteers and guests and to remain in compliance with local and state health mandates, the Lo’ Country Boil will not be held this year. Netherland Inn volunteers will miss the opportunity to host this evening of great food, music, and fellowship but look forward to returning to the event next year.
For twelve years, the Lo’ Country Boil has provided a major portion of the funding necessary to keep Netherland Inn functioning. Due to the impact of the virus this year, Netherland Inn has not been able to open to visitors nor to host any of its usual smaller fund-raising special events, but bills for utilities, security, and maintenance of buildings and grounds continue to mount.
If you have enjoyed the Lo’ Country Boil in the past and would like to continue to support Kingsport’s Netherland Inn and Boatyard Complex, you may help to preserve this venerable historic site by donating. Checks may be made out to The Netherland Inn and mailed to The Netherland Inn, 2144 Netherland Inn Road, Kingsport, TN, 37660. Your help will be deeply appreciated as volunteers continually strive to preserve Kingsport’s history for future generations.
The Netherland Inn and Boatyard is the birthplace of Kingsport and the only site on the National Register of Historic Places to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.