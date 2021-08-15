The Hawkins County Cancer Support Group (HCCSG) will host a classic car show fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Sayrah Barn beginning at 10 a.m.
The HCCSG will use all proceeds from the event to assist cancer patents in Hawkins County who may need assistance with transportation or prescription costs.
The organization holds three fundraisers each year including a Spring Fashion Show, the car show, and a Christmas Bazaar.
The Sarah Barn is located at 144 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, and the car show is expected to last until and 2 p.m.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are invited to participate in the show. There is no pre-registration, but an entry fee of $20 per show vehicle will be charged at the gate.
T-shirts designed by renowned Hawkins County artist Jimmy Caswell will also be sold for for $15 each, and Caswell will be in attendance during the event with many of his paintings on display.
The Sayrah Barn will be selling a BBQ lunch, and HCCSG will have desserts for sale. There will also be a few venders selling items such as jewelry, Tupperware apple butter, and other items.
Patrick Redwine of DJ Party playing music, and there will be door prizes throughout the day, as well as a slant action contributed items.
The HCCSG has been assisting cancer patients for nearly 12 years, help an average of 90 patients per year.
Due ot COVID-19 there were no fundraisers in 2020, but the HCCSG still managed to help 62 patients.
Financial support is administered in the form of gas cards for transportation to and from treatment, help with prescription medication costs, out of town expenses incurred during treatment such as motel bills and food, and other items required for cancer rehabilitation.
The organization is volunteer and 100 percent of the funds it raises go back to purchasing gasoline cards and other necessities for cancer patients.
The HCCSG meets the second Monday of each month (except for December) at 6 p.m. at Hope Community Church, 4163 Highway 11W, Rogersville.
For more information about the HCCSG you can email hawkins253csgrp@charter.net or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CancersupportHC