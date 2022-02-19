Jason Lee Wilson and James County will be performing at the Hollywood Hillbilly on Feb. 26 at 9 p.m.
Raised in the legend-filled, limestone land of Tennessee, Jason Lee Wilson naturally blends the spirit of the old west with a little southern “branch” for a refined mixture of rockabilly, traditional country, and gospel music.
With the talented James County, he celebrates stories of the legends and the land that shaped them along the Way.
Currently based in the Chattanooga area, the group members have collectively played for audiences in all of the lower 48 states and over 12 countries throughout Europe and Australia. The Jason Lee Wilson and James County set includes a repertoire of fresh new original compositions complimented by a batch of carefully selected familiar American tunes drawn from Traditional and Outlaw Country, Rockabilly, Gospel and Bluegrass music.
The group has stayed active over the past couple of years performing across the Southeast promoting their recent full-length release entitled Tennessee and promise to bring a great live show guaranteed to impress! Jason proudly embraces his Cherokee roots and the album Tennessee was recently nominated in four categories of this year’s Native American Music Awards.
The Feb. 26 concert at Hollywood Hillbilly in downtown Rogersville begins at 9 p.m. and admission is free.
For more information visit: www.facebook.com/JasonLeeWilsonandJamesCounty for more information.