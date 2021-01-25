NOTE TO THE PUBLIC:
Due to COVID, many support groups are not meeting; however, if you have a sleep disorder such as RLS (Restless Leg Syndrome) you can reach out to Support Group Leader Mary at 423-390-1187 for help and encouragement. Free literature is also available by mail until meetings are able to resume at the Kingsport Senior Center.
JANUARY 27
HAWKINS COUNTY INDUSTRIAL COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the Meeting Room of the Admin Building.
JANUARY 29
CARE NET WILL BE HOLDING A CLEANUP of one section of the Cherokee Lake bottom outside of Rogersville. A lot of trash is visible when the water level is down so let’s clean it up now! Everyone is encouraged to join in. The group will meet at noon on Highway 11W, across from Marble Hall Road and the AMEN Chassis Works. Trash bags will be provided.
JANUARY 30
PREACHING CHRIST CHURCH, 707 Sullivan St. Kingsport, invites the community to attend their Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Come and listen to wonderful worship and an inspiring message from the Bible.
FEBRUARY 1
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION will meet at 4:00 p.m.
FEBRUARY 9
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD will meet at 1:00 p.m.