A Morristown man was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including aggravated assault stemming from a 2020 crash that left two passengers injured.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Adam Bowman stated in his report that on July 8, 2020 a Chevy Malibu driven by Joshua Paul Mullins, 41, 917 Kennedy Circle, Morristown, was traveling west on Rt. 113 at a high rate of speed.
The Malibu approached a truck stopped in the road to make a turn into a residential driveway. Bowman stated in his report that the Malibu swerved left into the eastbound lane and passed the truck, exited the roadway into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
Upon striking the culvert the Malibu overturned. Bowman reported that when the Malibu came to a rest Mullins fled the scene on foot, leaving two injured passengers behind.
One passenger, a 46 year old woman, was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. A 25-year-old male passenger was treated at the scene by EMS.
Both passenger identified Mullins as the driver. The female passenger later stated that Mullins had threatened to beat her for cooperating with law enforcement, Bowman reported.
Aside from aggravated assault Mullins was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries and driving on a revoked license. Mullins was served the arrest warrant Monday, and as of Wednesday was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond.
DUI crash with 2-year-old in car
David Brent Evans, 39, 135 Walnut Drive, Rogersville was arrested May 15 and charged with DUI second offense, failure to exercise due care, driving on revoked 2nd offense and driving left of center. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 15, 2021 crash on Rt. 66 near Big Springs Road. According to the THP Evans crossed the center line and struck two vehicles, and was hospitalized along with his 2-year-old passenger. The THP reported that a toxicology test showed meth and Buprenorphine in Evans’ system at the time of the crash.
‘Agitated’ man attacks wife with truck
Willie Slone, 40, 1929 Rt. 31 Mooresburg, was arrested May 13 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly choked his wife on April 5, and then rammed a vehicle containing his wife and another woman. The wife stated she and another female were driving on Clinch Valley Road when they met Slone and stopped to talk. The wife alleged that Slone became agitated and tried to pull her out of the vehicle, smacked her face and put his hands around her throat to strangle her. The women stated they got away from him but later he drove up from behind them in a blue pickup, rammed their vehicle forcing it off the road into a yard, and drove away. HCSO Deputy Jessee Harrell reported observing damage to the victim’s vehicle and blue paint consistent with their story.
Shooting gun in house
Bryan Lee Cinnamon, 46, 170 Persia Cemetery Road, Rogersville, was arrested May 15 and charged with felony reckless endangerment. A witness stated she was in her room talking to a friend on the telephone when she heard a gunshot go off in the house. Deputy Brayden Hammonds stated in his report that when he spoke to Cinnamon he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. Cinnamon reportedly admitted he was drunk and he shot a hole in the wall, Hammonds reported.
Damaging car with stick and grave dirt
Joshua Colt Looney, 32, 418 Elm Springs road, Church Hill, was arrested May 13 and charged with vandalism. The victim told Deputy Robert Rios he attempted to drive around Looney walking on New Canton Road when Looney hit his vehicle with a stick, tried to kick it, and threw something at his vehicle, causing dents.
Rios reported that Looney told him he thought the driver was trying to hit him with the vehicle, and that’s why he hit it with a stick. Looney stated he’d been carrying a cup of dirt from his grandfather’s grave, and Rios reported observing a dent on the back of the vehicle with dirt all over the back glass.