The University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Office in Rogersville celebrated a ribbon cutting and open house for its new offices Tuesday on Rt. 66S, albeit nearly a year after moving from the Main Street location.
Hawkins County extension agent Blake Ramsey said the new Rogersville offices at 3815 Rt. 66-S Suite 12 are approximately 4,000 square feet, which is nearly twice as large as the previous offices on Main Street.
“We were on Main Street and got another employee, and just didn’t have room,” Ramsey said. “We sort of outgrew that space. We didn’t have a kitchen. We do a lot of nutrition classes where we have to do food preparation, so this actually had a kitchen. We have a large conference room where we can do educational classes.”
Ramsey added, “It was much needed space that will give us a lot more room for future growth to be able to better serve our clientele and our community.”
They began moving in about a year ago and did their own interior renovations to fit their exact needs, but had held off on the ribbon cutting and open house due to COVID.
“We appreciate the county and all the support we’ve got from the commission on the new office space,” Ramsey said. “Just give us a call if we can help you at (423) 272-7241 if you have any needs or anything we can help you with.”
More more information you can follow the Hawkins County UT-Extension Facebook page or check out their website at https://hawkins.tennessee.edu