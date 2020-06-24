SNEEDVILLE — Sonya Lashay Kinder Greene, age 42, of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
She was saved at the age of nine, and was a life long member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Cecil Kinder.
Survivors include her spouse, Tony Greene; daughters Haley Greene, Laney Greene and Baley Greene; mother, Christine (Tootsie) Kinder; sisters, Teresa (Jim) Shaw and Lisa (Steve) Sizemore; several nieces and nephews and special friends.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Davis and Rev. David Rutherford officiating.
Interrment followed in Morgan Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Shaw, Evan McCoy, Levi Johnson, Charles Greene, Blake Lawson and Seth Kerney
The family received friends on Saturday, June 20, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
