The fact that the U.S. changed forever on Sept. 11, 2001 is undeniable. Anyone who lived through the day’s events
and the aftermath sensed the changes.
Twenty years later, much of life has returned to its routines, but the marks left by the terrorist attacks re-main.
WARS
The United States has been at war constantly since Sept. 11, 2001. Within a month of the attacks, U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in pursuit of al-Qaeda, which claimed responsibility for the attacks. In 2003, the U.S. invaded Iraq as part of the War on Terror. The war in Afghanistan, which drew to a close in mid-2021 as the U.S. finally pulled all of its troops out of the country, is the longest-running war in the country’s history.
Brown University’s Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs lists the following effects of the post-9/11 wars.
- More than 801,000 people have died due to direct war violence, and several times as many due to the reverberating effects of war.
- More than 335,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the fighting.
- About 37 million war refugees and other people have been displaced.
- The costs to the U.S. for these wars has been over $6.4 trillion.
FLYING
The effects on air travel were intense immediately following Sept. 11. Commercial flights in the U.S. were grounded for days, and when they did resume, security was tight. Travelers have seen long lines, full body scans and other screening measures, and restrictions on items they can carry onto airplanes. The Transporta-tion Security Administration grew to a massive size as it took over security duties that had previously been performed by private companies. The changes have made air travel more burdensome for travelers and at times infringed on their privacy.
SURVEILLANCE
Americans also have seen their privacy encroached upon by surveillance measures related to the War on Terror. According to PBS, audits have shown the National Security Agency annually had read “56,000 emails and other communications by Americans with no connection to terrorism, and in doing so, had violated priva-cy laws thousands of times per year.” The scope of the problem came into focus in 2013, when CIA contractor Edward Snowden released classified documents regarding sur-veillance NSA programs.
IMMIGRATION AND ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIOLENCE
Sept. 11, 2001 had major impacts on immigration in the U.S. The creation of the Department of Homeland Security saw immigration agencies shuffled and strength-ened. The number of annual deportations of immi-grants doubled between 2001 and 2013, when it peaked, and while the numbers have declined, they remain much higher today than they were 20 years ago.
The aftermath of 9/11 also brought an increase in anti-immigrant violence, especially against Muslims. Although the 9/11 attacks were carried out by Muslim extremists, innocent Muslims in the U.S. found them-selves the target of attacks. In 2000, the FBI reported that it had handled 12 cases of anti-Muslim assault. In 2001, that number was 93. Another spike — 127 cases — occurred in 2016.