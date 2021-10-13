ERWIN - The Church Hill Middle School Panthers won an exciting overtime matchup against Unicoi County on Tuesday night to become Area 1 class AA Bowl champions.
The Panther closed out their season with six consecutive victories. This was the Panther's fifth Area Championship in the last five years.
Unicoi County's Blue Devils went into Tuesday's Bowl game with a 7-1 record.
Panther coach Jeremy Jones said it was a real defensive battle all night with both teams playing great defensive football.
The game ended scoreless and the Panthers came up big in the overtime period.
On 3rd and goal Isaiah Ward scored for the Panthers. Ward then passed successfully for the two point conversion putting the Panthers up 8-0.
The Panther defense then stopped the Blue Devils to win the championship.
Coach Jones said the defensive effort was led by Grayden Dennis, Keelin Releford, Isaiah Ward, Owen Fleenor, Chloe Anderson, Aiden Carpenter, and Austin Glass.
Brock Mowell broke up the Devils’ final pass to end the game.
“It was a great team effort,” Jones said “This group of kids is very special. Chloe Anderson also got her 4th interception of the season. What a great game and a great night for Church Hill.”
The champion Panthers finished the season with a 7-2 record.