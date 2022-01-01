As 2021 draws to a close, I have spent the last few days reflecting on what we have accomplished this year in Career and Technical Education (CTE) in Hawkins County.
In many ways, 2021 has been a banner year; still, though, there is room for improvement and I am confident our growth and success will continue well into 2022 and beyond. This week I want to quickly recap some of the highlights from 2021, and close with a sneak peek at what you can expect to see from CTE in 2022.
While 2021 has certainly been a challenging year due to a pandemic, I am very proud of the success the faculty and staff of the CTE Department has produced. During the last calendar year, we have seen more students earn nationally recognized industry credentials than ever.
Newly established Fire Management Services programs at both Cherokee and Volunteer have flourished in terms of student enrollment and community engagement. We saw dual enrollment course offerings expand in several areas in partnership with TCAT Morristown and Walters State Community College. Most impressive, though, more students than ever complete on-the-job internships in the midst of a pandemic that fundamentally altered the way we approached so many aspects of our daily lives.
All of these accomplishments, and the many others I did not mention specifically, are dependent on several factors. First and foremost is the CTE faculty and staff.
We are fortunate to have a staff of CTE instructors who have a wealth of experience and knowledge and a passion for passing it on to our students. Stated plainly, the success of CTE in Hawkins County is carried on their shoulders, and they are doing excellent work.
We are also fortunate to have Board of Education members and a Director of Schools who understands the importance of CTE, and do all within their power to support our work. Strong and growing partnerships with TCAT Morristown and Walters State Community College have also been instrumental to this success.
Finally, we have seen tremendous growth in community engagement. From my perspective, the relationship between local business and industry, civic and community organizations, and the school system is stronger than it has ever been.
2021 was challenging indeed, but perhaps the silver lining of such a year is that we have banded together to accomplish a great deal, and we are marching toward achieving our vision in lock step as a community.
As the final hours of 2021 tick away, and we all wake up to a New Year in the morning, I am eager to see CTE continue to improve. We have several big things in the works, some of which will come to pass in 2022, others may take longer, but the outlook is bright and we are anxious to get started.
The New Year will likely bring yet another increase in students earning industry credentials. If all goes according to plan, we will see another desperately needed program expansion with the addition of Machine Tool classes at Cherokee High School.
I fully expect the Fire Management Services classes to grow exponentially in 2022. I am certain we will see more dual enrollment credits earned than ever before in the coming year.
I can tell you for sure we will see additional students completing work-based learning internships with local companies as early as January. Specifically, we will have 3-4 students beginning internships with Premier Communications Technologies in Rogersville when classes resume after the New Year.
Likewise, we will have 1-2 students entering internships with JTH Industrial in Church Hill very soon. Several other local companies have expressed interest in hosting student interns; we will begin ironing out the details of those partnerships in earnest.
Along those lines, I hope we will see our first student take part in a pre-apprenticeship. That opportunity is similar to the work-based learning internship so many of our students participate in currently, but it has a few key differences.
Primarily, a pre-apprenticeship experience the precursor to a student completing a registered apprenticeship following high school graduation. In short, the student is able to get a head start and cut down some of the time it takes to complete the registered apprenticeship.
We have one pre-apprenticeship agreement in place with JA Street and Associates General Contractors for students enrolled in Residential and Commercial Construction courses. We are currently negotiating agreements with a few other companies for students enrolled in Engineering and Industrial Maintenance courses.
While I do not believe we will see the completion of the proposed CTE facility in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park, I do expect we will see meaningful progress toward that goal. Specifically, I expect we will begin to secure funding from multiple sources, and as a result will see the momentum of that project pick up speed at a rapid pace.
Of all the things we have in the works for CTE, I am most excited about this project. When we break ground on this facility it will be, I believe, symbolic of the moment in time when we took one of the greatest steps forward for our students, our community, and our local economy.
I wish I could articulate how much I look forward to that day. However, in the meantime there is still a lot of exciting work going on that will have lifelong implications on our students.
In my reflections over the past few days one thing has remained in the forefront of my mind, and that is how incredibly blessed I feel to be a part of the team doing this work. Happy New Year!