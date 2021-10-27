Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer Col. Mike Manning is hoping someone can help him return a lost Purple Heart to the family of its owner.
A Purple Heart inscribed to James L. Tarte was discovered while someone was cleaning out a rental storage space recently in Church Hill.
The Purple Heart was turned over to Church Hill VFW Commander James Vaughn who then turned it in to Col. Manning at his Rogersville office.
Col. Manning did a little research and determined that 22-year-old Lt. James L. Tarte was killed in action in Vietnam Aug. 24, 1968.
Lt. Tarte was a member of Unit A Company, 4th Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division, USARV, and had been in Vietnam eight months when he was killed in a firefight in the Dinh Tuong province.
A native of Kingsport, Lt. Tarte was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Tarte, and is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Lt. Tarte was a 1963 graduate of Lynn View High School, attended Berea College, and was married to the former Sheila Teague. They had no children.
Anyone with information about family members of Lt. Tarth who would be interested in taking possession of his Purple Heart are asked to call Col. Manning at (423) 272-5077 or email him at Mike.manning@hawkinscountytn.gov