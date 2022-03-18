After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Surgoinsville’s annual Riverfront Festival is back on this year, with a two day event that actually merges two local festivals on Labor Day weekend.
Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham announced during Monday’ Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting that barring the unforeseen such as a surge in COVID cases, the Riverfront Festival will be Friday and Saturday Sept. 2-3.
The traditional parade and Block Party will be Friday evening, and the actual Riverfront Festival will be all day Saturday. Information about specific events during the festival will be released when those details are finalized.
The main difference this year is that the Doc Lyons Festival won’t be held in June. Traditionally the Doc Lyns Festival was held in June to honor Surgoinsville’s first mayor and beloved physician Dr. Conner Lyons.
That festival always consists of a big community breakfast, which was Doc. Lyons’ favorite meal, followed by music, food and other activities at the Riverfront Park.
Graham said that this year the plan is to honor Doc Lyons with a community breakfast the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, which would be followed later in the day by regular Block Party festivities.
“Hopefully we’ll have a good crowd,” Graham said. “It’s been a while.”
Graham added, “A lot of phone calls to make and a lot of planning to do between now and then.”
Plans to restore the old ferry
Graham reported that Larry Sandidge relocated the old ferry to Riverfront Park at no cost to the town.
The ferry was used for years to carry vehicle across the Holston River in Surgoinsville until the original Longs Bend Road bridge was built in the 1950s.
The ferry was then sold to a farmer who used it down river to transport equipment. The ferry was eventually sunk when it was not longer being used, and only recently was discovered, retrieved from the water, and donated to the city.
The plan is to restore the ferry to its original appearance and keep it as a historic display at the Riverfront Park.
“I would like to find somebody who refurbishes things and get it built back right,” Graham said. “I know we’re not going to put it in the water, but we’re going to put it on display. We need to find if there’s someone out there who does that at a reasonable price.”
Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin suggested seeking grant funding for the restoration.
Creekside Park restoration
Creekside Park, which is located along Longs Bend Road between Main Street and the railroad bridge, may be in store for some improvements.
Jarnagin noted that the covered bridge is in bad shape and needs some boards to be replaced, and some of the fence “is in terrible, terrible shape”.
Graham said he’d like to see other improvements at Creekside Park.
“Ever since we’ve had the park I’ve felt that it can look better than it does,” Graham said. “We need stairs going down the bank, and we need a sidewalk going from the top of the steps all the way out to the wooden bridge, in a manner that looks very good and very professional. I think, for not a whole lot of money, we could make it look very nice and very professional.”
Graham added, “The park gets too much attention for us not to put some effort toward making it look better and making it a nicer park. If it’s warm weather there’s aways somebody in that park.”
Graham said he will try to acquire a price quote on those Creekside Park improvements before the April BMA workshop.
Bill for ruining sewer pump
The BMA voted to send a $699 bill to local businessman and landlord Rick Stewart to pay for a sewer pump that had to be replaced on his property due to diapers, cigarette butts and other items that are prohibited from the sewer system apparently being flushed down the toilet.
City Attorney Joe May noted that the sewer use ordinance states if a pump is damaged by misuse it is the users responsibility to cover the cost. Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin said the letter with the bill should include photos of the items found in the pump that had to be replaced, as well as a copy of the ordinance.