William Richard “Billy” Hough, Jr., 60, went home to be the Lord at 4:55 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 after a brief fight with COVID-19. Billy ran to meet his parents, Bill and Pat Hough; great-grandparents; infant son, William Leroy Hough; Uncles, Jerry and Alan Hough; niece, Katherine “KJ” Kennedy; and his longtime best friend, Sam Garber. All walking the golden streets in heaven.
Billy was born and raised in Kalamazoo, MI, where he met and married the love of his life, Lorri Lonsbury Hough. He was a custodian supervisor for many years in the Parchment School Districts; as well as a teacher’s aide. Billy loved children. Moving to TN in 2015, residing with family until his walk with Jesus. As God showed mercy, Billy rededicated his life in May of 2020 at Crossroads Assembly of God in Rogersville. He was baptized May 31, 2020 by Pastor Stephen Kimery at the singing event “Better Together”.
He leaves behind daughter, Sherry Hough (Jason) who he loved with all his being; stepchildren, Heather and James; grand-daughters, Faith LeAnn Hough and Lyndsay Sampson; sister, Penny Garber of TN; brother, James Hough of MI; Aunt Mary Carter of MI; nephews, Wes Hough of MI, Jimmy Garber of TN Tyler Burlingham of TN; great nieces Haleigh Matthews of MI; Katherine Kennedy (Kyra), Jaylen Kennedy of Tenn.
A memorial service is being planned at Crossroads Church in Rogersville for Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.