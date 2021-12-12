Did you know, people in ministry get aggravated too?
I won’t tell you some of my petty aggravations that create conversations at home, but there is a major aggravation as we come into the Christmas season. Folks, Christmas is about Jesus Christ.
This is NOT a “Happy Holiday”.
This is the celebration of the birth of the “Savior of the World”. His name is Jesus. The prophet Isaiah said 400 years before He was born, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government shall be upon His shoulder. And His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Jesus is His name and He IS the Reason for the Season. (Isa 9:6)
The 25th of December bears his name. The proper greeting is Merry Christmas, not a generic happy holiday. If you greet someone in one of these politically correct businesses, that won’t return your greeting, why not look for stores to spend your dollars that acknowledges God’s only Son?
People don’t realize how many American traditions tie to Jesus, that we take for granted. All heaven rejoiced as the birth of Jesus was announced to the shepherds that first Christmas night. Every time you sign a check and put the date, 2021, you are acknowledging you understand it’s been 2021 years since the angels heralded His birth. Time itself split as He entered the world.
July 4th celebrates the signing of our Declaration of Independence, but did you know, James Adams our 6th President, said next to celebrating the Birth of our Savior (Christmas}, July 4th should be the second celebrated Christian day of the year, meaning our nation was birthed on the foundation of belief in Jesus.
Thanksgiving is a day of giving thanks for what God has given us. And God’s greatest gift is His Son Jesus. The most memorized Bible verse in the world declares God loved a broken world so much that He sent His own Son, Jesus, that whosoever would believe in and become followers of His Son would never perish but have “everlasting life”.
Oh and Easter is a day celebrating Jesus Crucifixion, His death burial and resurrection. From the time of that first Christmas, society has tried to “cancel Him”. “cancel culture” (with a small c) isn’t new to the 21st century. It’s been a tool from hell for a long, long time, but there is a problem. Every culture that has tried to cancel God or Jesus has been cancelled. You only have to read the last chapter of Revelation to know that in the end, God wins.
Scripture says that there will be a day of reckoning. Every individual will die. We will stand before this great King of Eternity on His turf, before His throne. We will be judged by His rules and account for whether we accepted the Gift of Christmas.
We call every other holiday by its name, why not Christmas? Jesus in Luke 9:6 says if you are ashamed of Him, on the day of judgment when you stand before Him who will judge our destinies for eternity, He will be ashamed of you. This comes from a Holy God who cannot lie.
These in cancel culture have always banked on there being no life beyond this one. Yet, history, science, and the testimonies of thousands who have died give insight into both a “heaven and a hell” just as scripture promises.
I invite you to join me wishing every person you see this year a Merry, Merry Christmas.