KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Jeff McCord, Department of Labor and Workforce Development and Governor Lee’s team will be attending the Building Construction Technology Institute ribbon cutting at the former location of Sullivan North High School on Friday, Feb. 28 from noon to 1 p.m.
This event is made possible by the joint efforts of the City of Kingsport, East Tennessee State University (ETSU), Kingsport Chamber, Kingsport City Schools, Northeast State Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), and the State of Tennessee to offer more education opportunities for high school students and adult learners looking to go into construction and technical careers.
“Kingsport is committed to educating and employing a robust workforce that supports our region,” said Miles Burdine, president & CEO for the Kingsport Chamber.
“Being able to have the Building Construction Technology Institute and its highly-skilled programs here in Kingsport will establish a workforce pipeline in a fast growing industry. It also tells our industry partners across the region that we are committed to them and their success as well,” said Burdine. “Governor Lee’s presence at this event highlights the significance of this opportunity both for our region and for the state in growing our economy and workforce.”
The ribbon cutting will take place at 2533 N John B Dennis Highway in Kingsport. The public is encouraged to attend.
For more information on this institute visit tcatelizabethton.edu.