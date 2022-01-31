Eastman Chemical Co. reported that a loud boom heard in Monday around 7:30 a.m. was a high pressure steam line failure at the Kingsport manufacturing site which resulted in vibrations that were felt by the surrounding community, as well as loud noises from a consistent heavy release of steam.
Eastman issued a press release stating that five people on site experienced minor injuries and received treatment from Eastman Medical or at Holston Valley Medical Center.
There was no fire, and as of noon Monday the initial incident was under control. Eastman’s Fire Department responded to the call with assistance from Kingsport Fire Department.
Eastman will continue to gather information and provide details to the community as quickly as possible. As of Monday afternoon this is what Eastman was reporting:
The high pressure steam line failure was on the northeast side of the manufacturing site. This resulted in power outages to some portions of the site.
Per Eastman’s safety processes, personnel in that area of the plant and surrounding areas were held in place.
As power is restored, there will be some steam venting. These steam releases may be audible to the surrounding community, but venting is a normal part of steam power restoration and there is no cause for alarm.
The steam line failure that resulted in loud noises and vibrations also caused the release of small particle debris that can occur with utility line disruptions.
This may be seen in the immediate community near the site. Eastman Public Affairs will provide updates through our Community Care Line: 423-229-CARE.