ROGERSVILLE — A traffic stop by a Tennessee State Highway Patrol officer Monday afternoon resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle, and the arrest of two Hawkins County teenagers on multiple charges, including the burglary of a Bulls Gap church.
On May 18, 2020, about 12:54 p.m., Trooper David Good observed a stolen 2004 GMC Sierra and conducted a traffic stop on McKinney Chapel Road, near Rogersville.
The occupants were two juveniles, a 14-year old male, who was the driver, and a 17-year old female passenger.
Both were detained and, according to the THP report, it was discovered that the juveniles had stolen the GMC, and had also entered Robertson Creek Baptist Church, in Bulls Gap, taking a laptop computer and other items.
The stolen items from the church were found in the vehicle.
Both juveniles had been previously reported as “missing” by the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Department.
According to the THP report, both were under the influence of narcotics and were transported to the Johnson City Juvenile Detention Center where they are awaiting arraignment.
The male suspect is charged with:
• Theft of Motor Vehicle;
• Burglary;
• Theft over $500;
• D.U.I.; and,
• Driving without a license.
The female suspect was charged with
• Theft of Motor Vehicle;
• Burglary;
• Theft over $500.
