For the second day in a row Hawkins County rescuers are dealing with a large brush fire fed by gusty winds.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad reported Friday afternoon it established an Emergency Shelter at it's station located at 955 East McKinney Ave in Rogersville for anyone being evacuated due to the large brush fire in the Austin Mill, Tuggle Hill, Henard Chapel, and Guntown areas.
As of 2:50 p.m. rescuers were reporting the fire was five acres and growing.
As of 4:14 p.m. firefighters were reporting all houses that had been in jeopardy were OK.
County Mayor Jim Lee said nearly 100 residents had been evacuated by Friday evening. Firefighters were starting back fires in the Henard area shortly after 5 p.m. and the public was prohibited from entering the area.
Emergency Management Agency issued an evacuation order for the area between Big Springs Rd., Tuggle Hill Rd., Gun Town Rd., and Austin Mill Rd. in Rogersville due to a wind driven forest fire.
Multiple residential streets in that location just south of Rogersville were being evacuated due to a large brush fire which apparently start as an out-building fire.
Simultaneously there were also separate brush fires being battled by local firefighters in the Beech Creek community and off of Rt. 70N north of Rogersville.
Thursday afternoon there was a large brush fire on Longs Bend Road near Surgoinsville. A wind driven fire burned around 2-3 acres including the barn.
The Tennessee Division of Forestry was not issuing burn permits Friday for Hawkins County due to very dry air and gusty winds creating an increased fire danger in the afternoon.
With a dry air mass and above normal temperatures, relative humidity values will drop between 20 to 30 percent, while winds will gust into the 25 to 35 mph range. With brush and other ground fuels remaining quite dry, the risk of fire danger will be enhanced today.