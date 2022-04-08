Why did you decide to run for this office?
Hawkins County is my home, and I see areas where we could build on existing assets and improve how the government functions. The four primary areas for improvement were public safety, community services, youth, and job creation.
In 2020-21, Tennessee saw a record-breaking business boom. Major industries were relocating here to escape unreasonable restrictions in other states. I’d love to see Hawkins County recruit more aggressively and be able to create opportunities for people here at home.
I also feel, overall, local government lacks transparency and coordination with community partners. As a result, too much information is lost, and we don’t operate or serve the public as efficiently as we should. Finally, I’ll add a need for conservative fiscal management. I suspect we are heading for an economic downturn nationally. The indicators are there: we need to anticipate and prepare for this to avoid a crisis later.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held
I graduated from Hancock County High School and took the CTE route. I completed machinist training at Tennessee Technology Center in 1989 and received my Technical Math certification from East Tennessee State University in 1993. I completed the U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship program for advanced manufacturing in 2010.
I have been employed by ZF/TRW for 34 years and have served as a team leader for 15 years. My current position is Tooling Engineer Designer. I also own and operate Precision Technology, which I founded in 1998. I served as the Regional Commissioner for the non-profit American Youth Soccer Organization 1336 in Rogersville from 2007-2013.
I currently sit on the Hawkins County Commission. During my tenure as a commissioner, I have chaired the Commission, as well as the budget, solid waste, and public safety committees. I have also served on the TCSA budget, veterans’ affairs, and governmental affairs committees.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
Right off the bat, I want an open door policy and strong compliance with open record laws. Given modern technology, access to public records should not be difficult. There should be no unreasonable barriers. Additionally, I think transparency and open communication would ease some of the gridlock on the commission.
People can make better decisions if they have the information they need. If elected, I would also attend commission and committee meetings throughout my term so fewer things fall through the cracks. I want to meet with our public safety officials to review strategic plans and long term goals. If we don’t have the radio issue resolved, that would be the top priority.
I want to conduct an assessment of where we are and where we can improve on economic development. This means forming a strong working relationship with our industrial board, Chambers of Commerce, city and community partners, as well as state leaders, particularly the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development. I intend to make sure they know we’re over here. It is equally important to communicate with existing businesses to solicit their input on workforce needs, as well as gain a clearer picture of our strengths and weaknesses.
I want to schedule regular meetings with community partners, those who improve our quality of life here: our senior citizens centers, veterans organizations, animal shelter, and other charitable organizations. Leaders should know what resources are available, be able to connect people to those resources, and ensure we are doing what we can to support those organizations. I’d also like other elected officials to have access to the same information.
Finally, youth programming is a huge need in our county. If we raise our community’s young people to be good citizens, provide them with good role models, and equip them with life skills, we will create more opportunities for them and reap the benefits.
I’d like to begin with service-based programs through the parks, which would help students get their TN Promise community service hours. We should also be looking for partner organizations and/or developing our own internship and mentoring programs. I know none of these are drastic changes. No new authorities or regulations. I love Hawkins County as it is. I just want us to function more efficiently and be an affordable place to live.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have an extensive background in industry, client relations, and working with the public. I’ve spent years creating opportunities, strengthening existing programs, and balancing tough budgets.
I have firsthand experience in financial forecasting and the ability to use that as a guide to avoid major crises. I can collaborate and work within a team. I don’t need to be the know-it-all. I can take criticism, reach out where I need better information, and respect a better idea. Having served as a commissioner and on TCSA committees, I also have a pretty clear understanding of state and local issues and more importantly the issues of concern to our people.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I am one of you. I am a regular guy. I was raised with the same values. I built my business and raised my family here. I intend to retire here. I am honest about where I stand. I come into the office without any biases or conflicts. I bring with me the fundamental belief that the government belongs to the people, not the other way around.
As a commissioner, I’ve always tried to be a public servant: placing the needs of the people I was elected to serve first. This will not change. My door will always be open to supporters and opponents. I won’t stop showing up or interacting. If you elect me to serve, that’s what I will do: serve to the best of my ability.