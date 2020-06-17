Kids first; Ignore the noise; 2 Timothy 4:7: that’s the motto that Rebecca Isaacs has kept written on the white board in her office at Rogersville City School.
Isaacs has spent the past nine years as the Director of Schools and Superintendent of RCS and is set to officially retire at the end of June.
Isaacs led her last board of education meeting on Thursday, June 11. Though she told the Review that the occasion was bittersweet for her, she is “incredibly excited” about retirement.
“I’ve actually been contemplating retirement for about four years now,” Isaacs said. “When I came here, I said, ‘I’ll give you five years,’ but this is actually nine. I so love this district, and I’m so involved in a number of initiatives that I wanted to see through. I started looking at the end of my contract, which was June 30 of 2020, and I knew the board was looking at an extension. I wanted to put it out there that I was going to retire when my contract ended, so I actually gave official notice 18 months ago.”
What accomplishment are you most proud of?
Isaacs told the Review that “the work we’ve done with students, student achievement, and the staff that we have assembled” are the accomplishments that she is most proud of through her time at RCS.
“This is a unique school district,” she said. “A one-school district is unique in itself, but the family atmosphere that is here is wonderful. When a child starts with us here in Kindergarten, they’re known by everybody in the building when they leave eighth grade.”
This year’s eighth graders were actually in Kindergarten when Isaacs assumed the Superintendent position.
“I followed them all the way through school and was so deeply saddened that we didn’t get to have all those end-of-the-year activities that we normally do with kids,” she said. “In anything that I do, it’s always been about kids, first and foremost,” she added. “My greatest achievements, whether its staff or facility, it’s always been to have the best educational opportunity for the kids.”
She went on to add that she will miss the people of RCS the most when she leaves.
Post-retirement plans
Isaacs told the Review that she is looking forward to spending more time with her family once she retires.
“My husband and I have actually lived and worked in separate towns for the last nine years,” Isaacs told the Review. “That’s what happens when you have two high-profile careers.”
She went on to add with a laugh, “I tell people all the time that I’ve had a number of opportunities, but, for several months after I retire, I’m going to do what I want when I want.”
Looking back
“I’ve said many times that I could not have had a more wonderful experience than I have as superintendent,” she added. “I am so appreciative of the funding authority, the wonderful relationship that we always had with them and their support of this district. Our board of education has been phenomenal and has supported me every step of the way. I wasn’t unhappy with them, and they weren’t unhappy with me. It was just time for me to move on and do the things that make me truly happy—that’s spending time with my family.”
Words of wisdom for new director
The RCS BOE selected J.T. Stroder of Utah as the school’s new superintendent, and he will officially assume the position on July 1.
Isaacs told the Review that she and Stroder have been in communication numerous times in an effort to make the transition as smooth as possible.
“I thought this would be the smoothest transition in history, but I couldn’t have accounted for COVID-19,” she added with a laugh. “None of us could.”
She also had some very specific words of wisdom to share with Stroder.
“I actually have a mantra on the dry-erase board in my office that has been there for years,” she said. “I didn’t erase it when I cleaned out my office. It says: kids first; ignore the noise; 2 Timothy 4:7, which says, ‘I have fought the good fight, I finished the race, I kept the faith.’”
