This year Hawkins County is having its biggest election in the eight year cycle, which also means we’ll be seeing the most roadside campaign signs in the eight year cycle.
But, if some candidates aren’t careful some of their campaign signs are going to end up in the Rogersville Street Department lot on Colonial Road.
Rogersville building inspector Steve Nelson told the Review earlier this week that candidates need to remember, and obey the city’s temporary sign ordinance.
The Rogersville ordinance states that no signs can be in the pubic right-of-way within the city limits, no signs can be posted on utility poles, and only one temporary sign is allowed on private property.
That one sign per property can be no bigger than 16 square feet.
“Obviously that’s not happening,” Nelson told the Review. “Right now it’s really trashy looking and I’m not happy. Right across from the Scotchman on W. Main Street, in the big vacant lot on the corner, we’re getting ready to pull all those signs down.”
He was referring to six candidate signs and one business advertisement located on that lot. Nelson said he would prefer candidates to go get their own signs before they are confiscated.
“Any signs that are on the public right-of-way, the street department automatically picks them up,” Nelson said. “There’s no fine or fee to get your sign back, but you have to arrange to have someone meet you at the street department lot. It’s a big inconvenience for everyone involved.”
Rogersville has the most strict campaign sign rules among all Hawkins County municipalities.
Mount Carmel regulates campaign signs on the public right-of-way, requiring them to be no larger than 15 square feet in size and up no more than three months at a time.
Signs in Mount Carmel also must be removed within 10 days after an election.
Church Hill and Bulls Gap don’t restrict campaign signs.
Surgoinsville only removes campaign signs that present a safety hazard, such as blocking the view of oncoming traffic at an intersection.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation generally asks candidates to remove their signs from state right-of-way immediately after each election.