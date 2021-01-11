ALWAYS RIGHT, SOMETIMES WRONG: I'll keep my polyps, thank you

My former pastor and I used to joke about our personal health care practices. Neither of us was wont to run to the Doctor for every little ailment. We conceded that, in the event of a perceived serious problem, above the waist, we might go. But if it involved anything below the waist, we were just gonna die.
Last week I mentioned how my impersonal health plan provider bugged me, relentlessly, about the need for a preventive colorectal examination. At least once each year they sent me a do-it-yourself, mail in stool sample kit. Can you Imagine standing at the post office counter in front of a line of people with your little package when the postal clerk asks, “Anything fragile, liquid, or perishable?” What are you going say?
Kaiser hounded me for several years but I never did return a sample. So, as a last resort, they contacted me by phone and insisted that I MUST attend a MANDATORY informational meeting regarding the procedure. I finally gave in and attended the event.
The meeting room was filled with dozens of old people my age. I don’t like most people my age. My generation is weird and most of them have never gotten over the psychedelic drug, anti-establishment, free love stuff of the 60s. There they all were; a bunch of old hippies.
One thing I have noticed, about my generation and their “issues,” is that they love to show and tell. Even though the people in the room had never met before, most of them were openly sharing, comparing, and describing their operations, diseases, maladies, and prescriptions (they’re all still on drugs; they just use legally prescribed drugs now).
My parents’ generation was not like that. If they had medical problems or ailments, they kept them to themselves. It was personal and confidential and not something to be discussed in polite company.
The meeting began when a female health care professional entered the room and asked each of us to introduce ourselves (I really didn't want to introduce myself. It's not like I was there to make friends.). After the introductions, she addressed the stool sample kit. (Now remember, she is an educated professional and she is addressing 50-70 year old adults.) “When you receive your kit,” she said, “you need to collect a small sample of your ‘poop.’” That’s right, she said "poop" as though she were addressing a bunch of four-year-olds. But then I thought that probably most of those brain-dead hippies wouldn’t know what “stool sample” means anyway.
A little further into the session she described the events that would occur after the colonoscopy procedure. We would all be sent to the “fart room.” I’m not making this crap up (pardon the pun). Really, she said “fart room.” You see, it’s necessary to inflate the intestines with air before they run a 5’ long flexible tube, with a little camera on the end, up through your colon from the bottom. The bloating is painful so when they’re through, the air must be evacuated. And that occurs in the fart room where all the recovering patients are gathered together, without privacy or dignity, until they are fully relieved.
That did it for me. I thought to myself, if I have any polyps, I’ll just keep them. I was outta there like a shot.