I am mad too, but not about our national government, just parts of it!
Remember, it was only the part of our national government that didn’t act sooner, the part controlled by the left-leaning lunatic liberals led by Pelosi and Schumer. Both of them have earned AUWTDA Certificate in my opinion. I didn’t see any posts on news stations, but quite a few of the DNC media outlets (MSNBC, CNN, CBS, NBC, ABC) may have posted something, I don’t waste my time watching these stations except for local news. It really is sad that Pelosi and Schumer regularly exercise their constitutional right to be stupid. I have come to the conclusion that Pelosi, Schumer, Cohen (D-TN), and Schiff (D-CA) are all eligible for registration with the American Kennel Club.
It is often said that all politics is local. If you will look a little closer to home you might be mad about our Hawkins County government (Commission).
In 2016 one of the two EMS agencies in Hawkins County went out of business due to bankruptcy. The County Commission appointed a committee of citizens to study EMS and make recommendations. The Committee led by the able Dr. Blaine Jones assisted by representatives from relevant agencies met for weeks and submitted a report with several recommendations to the County Commission.
The County Commission did nothing with the report in 2016, or 2017, or 2018. Last year (2019) the County Commission with a few new commissioners re-established the EMS committee and asked for a new study and report. The committee added additional relevant experts and met for several weeks. Dr. Jones submitted the report before a packed Commission meeting last October, with all of the EMS Committee members present. The Commission decided to send it to the Public Safety Committee, something like the US Congress pigeon-holing a bill.
During the EMS Committee meetings it came to light that there were significant areas within Hawkins County where an EMS response for an ambulance was more than ten minutes. There are times where the EMS response calls were so many none of the six assigned ambulances were available in Hawkins County for over an hour. All of this information was reported to the County Commission. As a result of learning that several citizens formed a committee to raise funds to provide AEDs for law enforcement and fire department vehicles to improve the availability of life saving equipment for response to areas when and where an EMS ambulance was not available.
It has been six months since the Commission pigeonholed the EMS report. The Commission found time to respond to a misguided initiative to make Hawkins County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” when the hearing room and hallways were jammed with citizens. Several Commissioners recognized any vote other than “YES” on this silly event might be suicidal. Hawkins County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary County in my opinion since the Second Amendment of our Constitution has not been repealed. NOTE: I am not anti-gun and have been a Life Member of the NRA for more than 60 years. Yet SIX MONTHS after receiving the EMS Committee’s report lives are still at risk due to inadequate EMS response to some areas of the county. The Hawkins County EMS agency is a well trained team with solid leadership and a limited budget. They can only do so much, it’s long past time for the County Commission to wake up.
So, if you want to belly ache about “our government” why don’t you start at home?
“What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us: what we have done for others and the World remains and is immortal” – Albert Pike
Bill Killen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.