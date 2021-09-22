Bike Nights are a staple in the motorcycling community. On Saturday, Sept. 18 Rogersville Main Street and Busted Knuckles Motorcycle Shop hosted the fifth annual Rogersville Bike Night.
The theme for the event was "Life is a Beautiful Ride"
Close to 300 motorcycle enthusiasts from near and far made their way to downtown Rogersville like rolling thunder with motorcycles of every shape and size, new and old.
Despite chances of rain and extreme humidity, three city blocks were lined with men, women, and children on their bikes. Harley-Davidson were most numerous among the motorcycles, but a fair number of Yamahas, Kawasakis, KTMs, Can-Ams, and Indians were represented.
For registered motorcycles, an undercover team of judges made their way up and down the street in search of the best custom, best stock, and best paint motorcycles. Trophies were provided for each category.
Live entertainment was provided by Tennessee Champagne, performing rock and country classics in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse. Tennessee Champagne was sponsored by Busted Knuckles.
“We definitely had a successful bike show,” said Nancy Thomas, Chairwoman for Bike Night and a Main Street Board member. "Our number one concern is keeping our community safe while enjoying an outdoor family-friendly event. The Main Street Program aims to revitalize downtown through economic development and community revitalization. We host events such as Bike Night so our downtown businesses can flourish.”
Rogersville Bike Night was made possible by our sponsors: Rogersville Main Street Board, Busted Knuckles Motorcycle Shop, Town of Rogersville, Dodge, Edward Jones, Holston Electric, Holston Connect, Power Up Electric, First Community Bank, State Farm, Joe Zook, Hartness Insurance Agency, Mattern & Craig, and Rural Health Consortium.
I’ll leave you with this: Why Bikers Ride
There is a special bond, a unity. Bikers ride for passion, freedom, friendship, brotherhood. Brotherhood.
Motorcyclists always wave to each other unlike car drivers. It does not matter the make of your bike, which part of the country you’re from, there is always the bond of the brotherhood that gets motorcyclists together.
At any given time, they are there to help others. They pack their bags, choose a destination, and there they go. The goal of the ride is the journey itself.