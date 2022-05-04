A Morristown man was served a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment warrant charging him with second degree murder in connection with a heroin overdose last year that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old Rogersville woman.
As of Wednesday Lucas Eric Lowe, 26, 1808 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond pending arraignment in Criminal Court June 6.
On April 28, 2021 around 1:36 a.m. HCSO Deputy Kenneth Ferguson responded to a possible overdose at a residence on Carters Valley Road where he found Lowe performing CPR on the victim.
“At this time Mr. Lowe stated that (the victim) had done some heroin earlier in the night,” Ferguson stated in his report. “I administered a dose of nasal NARCAN and assisted with CPR until EMS arrived on scene.”
The victim died on April 29 at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Lowe was named in a sealed indictment for second degree murder on April 11.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Review Wednesday that he was unable to speak specifically about Lowe’s case.
Armstrong noted however, that if Lowe is charged with second degree murder in an overdose death, he is accused of providing the narcotics to the victim.
“The statute says if you deliver a Schedule II narcotic to someone, and the person dies from it, then you are guilty of second degree murder,” Armstrong said.
Second degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if convicted.
Lowe was supposed to appear in Criminal Court on April 29 to be served the warrant and be arraigned, but didn’t show up.
He was arrested by Morristown police on April 30 on the failure to appear warrant and was handed over to the HCSO.