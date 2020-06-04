ROGERSVILLE — Susan Lorraine Cupp, age 94, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville.
Susan was born on February 11, 1926, to the late Raymond Kite and Pearl Foster.
She was of the Baptist faith and was saved at an early age. Susan always enjoyed and attended the services at Signature Healthcare. She lived life to the fullest and always had a smile on her face.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Cupp; step-dad, Robert Foster; sister, Juanita Eidson; brother, Cecil Foster; and infant sister, Helen Foster.
She is survived by her sister, Betty (John) Eidson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Susan wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of her caregivers at Signature Healthcare.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m., with Greg Graybeal officiating. Graveside services will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., in Persia Community Cemetery.
