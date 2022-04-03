Hello, and welcome to the Bookend. How are you all? I have been enjoying the once again dramatic weather on the bluff that my little darling cabin is perched on.
We’ve had high wind advisories. Call me crazy, but I just really enjoy powerful winds. I think a powerful woman can be like a strong wind. Y’all better batten down the hatches.
I call this column, “Jane power” because Jane is a synonym for girl and I have a powerful daughter named Jane. Southern women are famous for being sweet as sugar in the morning time, but strong and powerful when the need arises. My daughter Jane is tiny, but a force to be reckoned with.
She has very feminine manners and is always kind and cordial, until you tick her off. I personally don’t tick her off. Ha. Recently she was making a car deal with a salesman out of Nashville.
He got overbearing with her because she was a girl. Wrong approach- she said, “I will give you such and such amount for the car, (she knew the book value), and when he got hateful with her, she reiterated it like a boss and hung up on him.
He called back right away and sold her the car for her price. I was so proud. Like Mama, like daughter.
The child comes by it honestly, Our Aunt Zada is the epitome of a classy Southern belle, but ya better not try to mess with her. She is 87 years young and still conducts her business.
Just recently she brought her car to the dealership for a repair, looking at the mechanic she pointed her manicured finger at him and said, “You screw me over and it’ll be THE LAST TIME YOU EVER SCREW SOMEBODY OVER!!”
I’m quite sure she put the fear of God in him. I know she has put the fear of God in me on more than one occasion. One time especially when I used her cornbread skillet to make eggs in. Shew lord-a memory that lives in my mind to this day.
Girls and women have to be strong in this world so as not to be taken advantage of. Yes, we Southern girls can smile sweet and keep you straight all in the same sentence, and if you don’t believe me, I can take you home to see my Aunt Zada.
Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.