A person’s hand is the part of the arm connected to the wrist, consisting of the palm, fingers, and thumb. Smooth or wrinkled, calloused or soft, strong or weak, dirty or clean, hands are useful for picking up and holding things. They’re multifunctional for cooking, cleaning, building, and typing. They can be trained to play a musical instrument, paint, or perform surgeries. Hands can be misused as well, like in theft or violence.
Some things are worth more if they were created, used, or signed by the hand of someone talented and popular. A basketball bearing Kobe Bryant’s handwritten signature, a jersey worn and signed by Tom Brady or Peyton Manning, a picture painted by Picasso or Rembrandt, and Jimmie Hendrix’s autographed guitar have added value.
Consider the significance of Jesus’ hands. He intentionally touched a contagious leper and cured him. Jesus’ hands healed the sick and impaired, and broke bread for miraculous distributions. He reached out His hand and caught Peter from sinking into the sea, and helped a dead child to rise again. He also used His hands to confront sin by turning over money tables in the temple. Most notably, Jesus allowed His hands to be nailed to a cross for the forgiveness of sin and the redemption of sinners.
After Jesus’ ascension, He appointed the apostles to place their hands on people for healing (Acts 9:17, 28:8), for the Holy Spirit’s indwelling (Acts 8:17, 9:17,19:6), and to receive spiritual gifts (2 Timothy 1:6). The laying of hands on people was also used to set apart a person to serve God in a certain way (Acts 13:3).
The hand is often used as a metaphor for action, possession, or care. Jesus gives His sheep eternal life, “and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of my hand” (John10:28). Jabez asked God, “Let your hand be with me” and God granted his request (1 Chronicles 4:10). God’s hand protects and provides for the needs of those who rely on Him (Ezra 8:22,31), but also brings adversity to accomplish His plans. “Indeed, he has turned his hand against me again and again, all day long” (Lamentations 3:3).
God’s right hand has special meaning--it’s a hand of power and salvation (Psalm 89:13, 98:1). Moses and Miriam’s song lyrics included, “Your right hand, O Lord, was majestic in power. Your right hand, O Lord, shattered the enemy” (Exodus 15:6). David professed that the Lord answers His anointed “from his holy heaven with the saving power of his right hand” (Psalm 20:6). Isaiah recorded God saying, “I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10).
Long ago, my son had gone through a rough day and ended up teary-eyed as he climbed into bed that night. The following morning, he told me that he went to bed shivering and wanted to get warm and go to sleep. He immediately felt a hand on his forehead and it warmed up his entire body. He opened his eyes to look at me, but I wasn’t there. He tried to touch what he felt, but ended up grasping his skin. And yet the hand’s gentle pressure was still on his forehead. He guessed it was an angel’s or God’s hand and went to sleep, warm and soothed.
I pondered over my son’s story until that weekend. At a religious gathering, the speaker talked about feeling God’s invisible hand on his forehead. His words supported my pre-teen’s narrative, and I immediately thanked the Lord for giving my boy that spiritual experience. My son was supernaturally warmed, plus he took comfort in realizing that God cared about him, especially after his emotional day.
God’s hands can generate comfort or fear, depending on your relationship with Him. Do you desire God’s hand upon you?
