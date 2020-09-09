BULLS GAP — A Bulls Gap resident was arrested last week on an outstanding warrant, along with a new charge of unlawful carry and possession of a handgun by a felon.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said in a report that on the evening of Aug. 31, 2020, deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Meadowview Road regarding firearms and ammunition.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Brian Daniel Sinard, 28, who advised the officers that there was a firearm on the premises and told them of the closet where it was kept.
“Mr. Sinard stated that he was aware of the handgun being present and that it was a violation of state law due to him being a convicted felon,” the report states.
The weapon was found in a safe inside the closet, Jones added. A number of rounds of 9mm handgun ammunition were discovered in various locations around Sinard’s bedroom.
Upon arrival at the Sheriff’s Office, deputies spoke with Sinard, who had been advised of his Miranda Rights, and agreed to speak with deputies without an attorney present.
Sinard gave a statement that he was aware of the handgun being inside the home, and further stated that he had traded a previous handgun to obtain the weapon that was found at the residence.
Sinard was charged with Unlawful Carry / Possession of a Handgun by a Felon. He was also served by Deputy Casey Carter with a prior warrant charging him with Aggravated Assault.
A Sept. 2, 2020 hearing date was set for Sinard in Sessions Court.