CHURCH HILL - Atlee Grace Dean was recently awarded the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association Scholarship.
Atlee is a 2021 graduate of Volunteer High School where she earned a 4.0 GPA. She will attend South West Virginia Community College majoring in criminal justice and criminology.
The Tennessee Police Benevolent Association awards scholarships to its members' children who demonstrate excellence in academics and community service.
Earlier this year Atlee placed second in the nation in the SkillsUSA championships in the "Job Skills Demonstration A" category by demonstrating how to properly administer a field sobriety test on a suspected DUI driver, which also earned her the state title.
Atlee’s father Dustin is a Sergeant in the Church Hill Police Department with over 25 years of service, as well as a longtime member of The Tennessee Police Benevolent Association.