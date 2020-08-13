Several Hawkins County Schols held ‘socially distant’ back-to-school bashes to welcome students and hand out materials.
“Our Back to School Bash looked a little different this year,” said fourth grade teacher Cindy Childress, who teaches at Surgoinsville Elementary. “SES held their Back to School Drive-Thru Bash on Friday, August, 10. Parents and guardians drove by to pick up beginning of the year forms, information, treats and to meet their teachers. While we are uncertain of what the year will look like for the 2020-21 school year, we will begin school virtually on Monday, August 17. We’re looking forward to a great year despite the many challenges students, parents, and teachers will be facing.”
Schools pictured include Surgoinsville Elementary, Church Hill Middle, Church Hill Intermediate, Church Hill Elementary, McPheeter’s Bend Elementary, Joseph Rogers Primary, and Bulls Gap School.