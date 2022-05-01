When early voting ended for the 2020 presidential election nearly half of Hawkins County’s 34,477 registered voters had gone to the voting booth.
That was 16,030 votes cast in Hawkins County before Election Day even arrived.
I get it. Everybody wanted to get out and vote for Trump.
Of course, the odds of Trump losing Tennessee in November of 2020 were about the same as being hit by lightening twice in the same day while holding a winning Power Ball ticket.
But, it was our patriotic duty so we got out and punched the ticket for our man.
Unfortunately something happened to our patriotic duty during early voting over the past two weeks.
As of the close of early voting Thursday the total was 3,182 for an election when every county office is on the ballot, plus all judicial seats.
If you add it up, that probably accounts for every county mayor candidate, their immediate family, their cousins, and their in-laws.
So what’s everybody else’s excuse?
Ironically, unlike the presidential election of 2020 when the outcome in Tennessee was never in doubt, your vote can actually make a difference in these May 3 county primary elections.
There are seven Republican candidates running for county mayor. Based on my calculations, with that many candidates there’s a mathematical possibility that the GOP nominee for county mayor could win the May 3 primary with less than 15 percent of the vote.
And let’s be real about this. With all due respect to the Independent candidate, the odds of a non-Republican winning the Hawkins County Mayoral seat in the Aug. 4 general election are not good.
The odds aren’t as bad as a double lightening strike while holding a winning Powerball ticket, but they’re not good.
Of course, the odds get better when nobody votes.
If you counted only the people who have cast a ballot as of Wednesday, the GOP mayor nominee could technically be elected with as little as 398 votes. That’s in a county of nearly 60,000 people.
The moral of the story is, if you neglected to take advantage of early voting over the past two weeks, you need to get out to your precinct on Tuesday.
That is, unless you want about half of one percent of the county’ population choosing your next county mayor, as well as every other elected office in Hawkins County.
Commissioners, school board, county office holders, constables, and all the judicial seats.
If you don’t know who to vote for, and you don’t know anything about the candidates, stop by the Rogersville Review office either Monday or on your way to your precinct Tuesday.
We’ve still got a huge stack of Election Guides in the lobby. Every candidate in every contested May 3 primary election was given an opportunity to fill out a questionnaire, and their answers are printed in the Election Guide.
It’s like using a tip sheet before you bet on a horse race (or a dog race, whichever the case may be).
Out of the dozens who are running, only three candidates (two commission and one constable) declined to participate in our election guide. Frankly, if they couldn’t be be bothered to fill out a candidate questionnaire for the local newspaper, you probably shouldn’t be voting for them anyways.
If you don’t think voting is a valuable right, stop by the courthouse and talk to Veterans Services Officer Col. Mike Manning.
He told me that in Iraq and Afghanistan, when election time came around people were literally murdered in the most heinous ways if it was discovered by the Taliban that they had voted. Yet citizens of those war torn countries risked their lives to come out and vote anyways.
So what’s your excuse for not voting?