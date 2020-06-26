I’m Bill Kenner. I was born and raised in Rogersville, TN. I am now a physician on the clinical faculty at Vanderbilt in Nashville. Some people in Rogersville might remember me as “Wild Bill,” but regrettably, I never lived up to my nickname.
My good friend, since medical school, George Flinn, is running for the U.S. Senate. He is a Conservative Republican, and last Saturday night, he was in Rogersville for a Republican function. I was glad to hear how friendly and open the people of Rogersville were to him.
In our 50-year friendship, I have known him to be a real problem solver and a man of his word.
After he graduated valedictorian, George went on to help pioneer the clinical application of ultrasound technology. He is a man of action; whether in medicine or business.
George has now developed real solutions for our problems, and I have personally discussed them in detail with Dr. Flinn: China’s unfair treatment of this country from hiding the truth about COVID-19 to stealing our intellectual properties; how we can take care of veterans and restore law and order?
I have seen the real conservative solutions George has proposed and know that with him in the Senate, he will address our problems and implement strong solutions for Tennesseans. He has provided meaningful solutions that can only come through policy changes, when elected, in Washington, DC.
As a friend, George has never let me down, and as our senator, he will not let the voters down either.
I strongly urge everyone in Hancock County, Hawkins County and Rogersville, my hometown, to support and vote for George Flinn to become our next U.S. Senator.
William D. Kenner, M.D.
Nashville
