Downtown Rogersville will host its first major festival of the year Saturday as dozens of artists and crafts-persons come to town to sell their creations.
Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. downtown Rogersville will host the annual “Junk & Jam Spring Market”.
Rogersville Heritage Association director Melissa Nelson said Junk-n-Jam is a unique outdoor market.
It will feature original mixed media art, antiques, hand crafted and boutique style clothing and jewelry, repurposed finds, home decor, architectural salvage, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, and sweet treats.
“Junk-n-Jam is a unique opportunity to display your talent and passion,” Nelson said. “We are blessed with a plethora of artisans in Hawkins and surrounding counties. Rogersville has several brick and mortar boutiques as well as online.”
Nelson added, “Junk & Jam makes it possible for owners to display their business or craft in hopes to create more foot traffic into their store and website. What I have noticed and am most proud of is how our community pulls together to support each business and each other. Proceeds from this fundraiser goes toward ongoing restoration projects.”
This year you can expect to see some familiar faces from Heritage Days and some new faces, Nelson noted.
Junk & Jam runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All photos from the 2021 Junk Jam are courtesy of Melissa Nelson.