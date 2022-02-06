Hullo, how are you? I am as happy as a clam. The wind is tearing over my front yard bluff and seems to make my little split log cabin feel like it might go airborne. I love dramatic weather. My cat Sugar Britches is next to me eating treats. It is approximately 7am.
Thus, dear reader’s, the very subject I should like to discuss. I have completely gone down the rabbit hole so to speak, thoroughly obsessed with Sugar Britches. Thoroughly.
When she first showed up on my front porch, emaciated, starving and abandoned I felt such heartbreak, and fed her every day. I, quite frankly did not want a cat, I have always been a dog person. Big, tough dogs like my boxer named Gangster that I had.
I also have been out of work from surgeries. I sort of looked like the cat that showed up, a little on the pitiful side. Things have changed around here. I became a concerned mother and helped her regain her strength. She has had the necessary vet visits. And now she is the crown ruler of cabin.
Last night after running five hours of errands and after dark, I went into the Dollar store to buy her treats. I can’t stand for baby girl to not have her treats. I go way out of my way to buy her favorite cat food. I almost canceled my trip to Florida so that I didn’t have to leave her alone. I made arrangements for a friend to come visit her. I left her 25 pounds of food. Just in case. She eats treats in bed! She sleeps on the other pillow in my bed, curled up and content.
I talk baby talk to her, “OHHH my wittle Sugar Britches, Mama loves it.” She takes all of this in with a disdain which suits her entitled sense of kitty cat self. We have arguments when it’s cold outside and I won’t allow her out. And arguments when I won’t allow her out after dark. She’ll tear through the house in a temper fit, sliding across rugs. She will bite my nose if she gets a chance. But all is forgiven when she gives me kisses. Or snuggles up to me.
So, I give up, I concede, I acquiesce with a laugh. This has gotten out of control. I am a cat Mama to the hilt. And happy about it. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.