A Hawkins County Commission resolution that would have allocated up to $60,000 in federal COVID stimulus funding for fire hydrants in Stanley Valley was pulled for the second month in a row during the Dec. 20 meeting.
The resolution was presented by Commissioner Mark DeWitte.
Commissioner Valarie Goins then made a motion to amend the resolution stating that if federal stimulus funding can’t be used for fire hydrants, the commission would allocate $60,000 from the general fund to complete the project.
That amendment was received with mixed reactions. Some commissioners expressed concern that other communities are in need of hydrants as well.
Other commissioners said allocating money from the general fund was premature at this time, and should first be considered by the Budget Committee.
Commissioner Dawson Fields asked Goins to withdraw her amendment, noting that if the federal funding can’t be used for fire hydrants a resolution allocating county funds for the project would then be presented to the Budget Committee.
When Goins refused to withdraw her amendment DeWitte pulled the resolution.
A video of that lengthy discussion can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
No other fire hydrants requested
At the November County Commission meeting a resolution allocating $60,000 in federal COVID stimulus funding for Stanley Valley fire hydrants was pulled after several commissioners suggested that other communities might want fire hydrants as well.
As a result it was announced that water utility districts should attend the Dec. 2 Ad Hoc Committee meeting if they are interested in receiving fire hydrants as well.
The Ad Hoc Committee has been meeting for the past year, taking requests and hearing suggestions on how $11.1 million in federal COVID stimulus funding should be spent by Hawkins County.
At the Dec. 20 commission meeting as the Stanley Valley fire hydrant resolution was being discussed, it was again mentioned by some commissioners that hydrants would be needed in their districts as well — specifically by Commissioner Nancy Baker in District 6 and Commissioner Raymond Jessee in District 1.
Commissioner Mark DeWitte, who chairs the Ad Hoc Committee, said that no additional requests for fire hydrants were made by the water utility districts on Dec. 2.
DeWitte noted that in most cases the existing lines aren’t big enough to support fire hydrants.
“Their lines would come first,” DeWitte said. “There will be requests from them on down the road. Just not specifically at this time fire hydrants.”
Fire hydrants only made the priority list for Stanley Valley, which is served by the Rogersville Water Commission and has a water lines big enough support new hydrants.
The blood will be on our hands
On the 15 mile stretch of Stanley Valley Road between 11-W and the Virginia state line there is only one hydrant, which is located at the Stanley Valley VFD about halfway to the state line.
It was estimated that at current COVID inflated prices the $60,000 allocation could pay for about 10 new hydrants which would most likely be placed at selected Stanley Valley Road intersections.
During the November Budget Committee meeting County finance director Eric Buchanan had also recommended that the resolution be postponed until the final guidelines for how the COVID stimulus funding can be spent are released, which is expected to take place sometime in early 2022.
As a result of Buchanan’s suggestion, the revised Stanley Valley resolution submitted by DeWitte for the Dec. 20 meeting included the caveat that the expenditure would be pending the determination that the final restrictions placed on the federal COVID stimulus funding would allow the use of the funds for that project.
At the end of the meeting Commissioner Charles Housewright asked DeWitte to bring the resolution back up for consideration, but DeWitte declined.
Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent then expressed frustration over the resolution being pulled.
“There was a fatality in a fire at Stanley Valley not too many months ago,” Trent said. “I hope that there’s not another fire and that somebody should unfortunately be killed. The blood will be on our hands, and I think that you’re just jealous, afraid that somebody is going to get some credit for this. It’s a shame.”