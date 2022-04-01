Every 23 minutes and 45 seconds there is a distracted driver accident in Tennessee which adds up to $491 million in annual costs.
One in 15 drivers involved in an accident is distracted, and nearly 40 percent of those drivers are between the ages of 20 and 34.
On Monday, April 4, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is launching “Operation Hands Free” to spread awareness about distracted driving and its consequences.
THSO is launching the Operation Hands Free in partnership with multiple agencies including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), AAA – The Auto Club Group, and local law enforcement across Tennessee.
Distracted driving by the numbers
In 2020, there were over 20,400 crashes involving a distracted driver in Tennessee.
On average, that’s 55 crashes every day. A study listed Tennessee as having the highest rate of distracted driving deaths in the nation – nearly five times the national average.
According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, from 2010 to 2020 Hawkins County had a total of 738 distracted driver crashes, reaching a high water mark during that time period in 2011 when there was 101, and a low of 33 in 2018. The last full year of statistics available is 2020 when Hawkins County had 54.
Across Northeast TN between 2010 and 2020 Sullivan County had 5,552 distracted driver crashes; Hamblen County had 912; Greene County had 2,002; Grainger County had 206; Hancock County had 49; Washington County had 6,207; Carter County had 929; Unicoi County had 439; and Johnson County had 187.
Across Tennessee 2010-20 there were 236,631 distracted driver crashes. Williamson County had the most with 67,069, followed by Davidson County with 24,654; and Rutherford County with 12,744. Knox had 10,473, Williamson had 10,758; and Hamilton had 11,603.
(These totals exclude parking lot and private property crashes as well as crashes with less than $400 damage.)
What is the Hands-Free Law?
Tennessee Code Annotated 55-8-199 which went into effect July 1, 2019 makes it illegal for a driver to:
(a) hold a cellphone or mobile device with any part of their body,
(b) write, send, or read any text-based communication,
© reach for a cellphone or mobile device in a manner that requires the driver to no longer be in a seated driving position or properly restrained by a seat belt,
(d) watch a video or movie on a cellphone or mobile device, and
(e) record or broadcast video on a cellphone or mobile device.
Violation of this law is a Class C misdemeanor. A traffic citation based on this violation is considered a moving traffic violation.
Fines for violations of the law include: $50 First-time offense; $100 Third-time offense or higher or violation results in a car crash; $200 Violation occurs in a work zone while workers are present, or violation occurs in a marked school zone while flashers are in operation.
A violation also adds 3 points to your driving record. It takes 12 points for your license to be suspended.
Reduce distracted-driving crashes and fatalities
The purpose of Operation Hands Free is to reduce distracted-driving crashes and fatalities by increasing enforcement efforts and educating citizens about the states’ hands-free laws.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will assist by utilizing digital highway message boards to spread awareness.
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development will display outdoor banners at welcome centers statewide.
In 2021, the THSO received the Governor’s Highway Safety Association’s Peter K. O’Rourke Special Achievement Award for the innovative bus-tour concept for spreading news about the law, and its effectiveness in distracted-driving enforcement and awareness.