The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received complaints last week about out-of-state puppy sellers from a woman who lost $940, and another who lost $500.
A 32-year-old Rogersville woman told the HCSO on Jan. 12 that she’d arranged on Jan. 10 with a person named James Jenkins from GlennBoxerPuppies.com in Colorado Springs, Colo. to purchase a Boxer puppy for $940. The woman said they agreed that shipping was included in the cost which was paid.
The woman reported to the HCSO she was told the puppy would be taken to the airport and shipped, but when she contacted the airport she was told no animals had been shipped and that they don’t ship Boxers because they don’t do well in the cargo hold.
When the woman contacted the seller she was told the puppy had been dropped off with the delivery service. When she contacted the delivery service she was told it would cost an additional $1,150 for crate rental and the money would be returned when they received the crate back.
She then contacted the seller and told the seller to take back the puppy from the delivery service and take it to the airport. The seller reportedly told the woman they couldn’t take possession of the dog because ownership had been transferred into her name.
In an unrelated complaint a 68-year-old Rogersville woman told the HCSO on Jan. 11 she was attempting to purchase a dog from a woman who identified herself as Natacha Golliher of Indiana.
On Aug. 9 the woman sent Golliher $500 as a down payment, but Golliher then decided she wasn’t going to sell the puppy.
The woman requested a refund and made several attempts to get her money back, but Golliher told her to “be patient”, and that she will get the refund at Golliher’s convenience.
The woman told the HCSO that Golliher has made several excuses why she can’t make the refund. The woman’s last contact with Golliher was on Sept. 7 and she has yet to receive her refund.