Joe Chancey’s memory of April 29, 2002 is pretty fuzzy, although he does remember floating in the ceiling of his doctor’s office where he technically died four times.
Joe also remembers watching from above as Dr. Jose Velasco and Dr. Mark Dalle-Ave brought him back to life again, and again, and again.
On Friday Joe and his wife Pattie visited Dr. Velasco and Dr. Dalle-Ave at their Rogersville clinic to commemorate the 20th anniversary of that day and thank Joe’s two saviors for the 20 years of life he’s enjoyed since then.
It was the first time that the four of them, along with office manager and witness Carolyn Byrd, have all been in the same room together since that fateful day. Paramedics Ric Chapman and Johnny Gully also played a large role in saving Joe’s life that day, but were unable to attend the reunion.
‘They pronounced him four times’
On April 29, 2002 Joe and Pattie had been married only nine days and had just returned home to Rogersville from their honeymoon when Joe began experiencing chest pains. Patty drove him to what at the time was a satellite VA clinic in the old Rogersville Medical Center where Dr. Velasco and Dr. Dalle-Ave had their offices.
“As he came through the front door, I was sitting at the front and we had a lady named Joyce Simon there,” Byrd recalled. “He collapsed, and she (Simon) got that wheel chair, and he had already turned really dark colored, and he coded. Dr. Velasco and Dr. Dalle-Ave were both there, and they both started doing CPR with no response. They ended up shocking him, I think 20 times. They pronounced him four times.”
Dr. Dalle-Ave said that everything that day was in perfect place for them to be able to save Joe’s life.
“With you being at the office, and the EMS — Ric Chapman, Johnny Gully — those guys getting you up to the E.R. in Kingsport. Everything just fell into place. It was God’s plan for your guys to keep being parents, grandparents. It’s always great to see things that happen for a good outcome.”
Joe recalled, “We got there about a quarter after noon. You all usually break for lunch and lock that outer door. I went through that door. Then you had a door that shut automatically, and I don’t know how, but I went through that door too.”
Pattie: “He was determined.”
Dr. Dalle-Ave: “Maybe God unlocked that door.”
Dr. Dalle-Ave added, “The office staff were great. In no time at all they had the equipment there. The oxygen there. The crash cart there. The E.R. notified. The EMS notified. It really worked well. That’s one nice thing about Hawkins County. They always have that team approach. They always care, and we’re blessed to be here.”
‘Thank you for 20 extra years of life’
Pattie recalled that after about the 7th or 8th time Joe was defibrillated Dr. Velasco began preparing her for the worst.
“You said even if he does make it he’s just going to be a vegetable,” Pattie recalled. “I said, I like vegetables. You keep going.”
Joe: “I do remember being in the ceiling and watching you work on me.”
Pattie: “He didn’t recognize Dr. Dalle-Ave but said there was someone bigger than Dr. Velasco. He said, ‘And he was on top of me.’ I said, that was Mark.”
Pattie added, “We wanted to thank you for 20 extra years of life, and hoping we’ve got more to come.”
Joe noted that God let him survive Vietnam, and then let him survive the heart attack 20 years ago, so God must have a purpose for him.
Joe: “I just don’t know what you do to thank somebody for saving your life.”
Dr. Velasco: “We’re not the ones who saved you. We were just instruments.”
Dr. Dalle-Ave: “It’s a blessing for our lives. When things like this happen it helps us to be motivated to keep working the hours we do and be grateful.”