I was talking on the phone with a friend of mine named Mary last night, we talk and talk. He husband Gary is usually trying to tune us out, once in a while he tries to add something to the conversation, then we tune him out.
Quite frankly he thinks women’s conversations are just ridiculous. We may jump from subject to subject faster than it takes new mascara to be put on the market, and we may talk on and on with seemingly no rhyme or reason, but at the bottom of it we are saying smart things. Yes, we really are. last night we were talking about being thrifty with money.
Well, it is no secret that the economy is going from bad to worse. Even people who have never had to pay much attention to money are having to cut back with expenses and learn how to be thrifty. I am on a kick now to be thriftier. It takes a lot to get me moving in the right direction whenever it comes to acting like a responsible adult.
My daughter calls me brat-mama. Ha. Usually there is some drastic, desperate situation that has come up that is such a wakeup call it could literally be called a “slap awake call.” Ha. Mine came not too long ago when I was on vacation. I spent 99 percent of my money ON the vacation. On the drive home I forgot about the toll booths. Toll booths are essential to the upkeep of the highway system. The states that have them consider them very serious. People go to jail for trying to run through a toll booth. Well anyway-I came with-in two miles of the toll booth and there were big signs every few feet saying, “Toll booth ahead-two dollars.”
I started scrambling through my purse desperately looking for two dollars. Alas-already spent-so I approach the toll person and say just as sweet as I can, “do you all take a credit card?” Answer was, “no.” Then I said, “do you all take a check? I’m good for it.” Well, the highway patrol seem to take a very dim view of taking a check.
And they can look sorta tough in those big gray hats. So, they told me they could give me a special paper to take through the tolls and then call into the state and pay when I got home. I paid it as soon as I got home. Whew! Talk about a lesson!
When I want to make a change, I start reading up on the subject. It helps very much. So, I am going to go to the library this week to check out books on how to be thrifty. I looked at the library website to pick out the ones that I want to get.
One book is entitled, “Be Thrifty-How to Live Better with Less.” I think I am going to enjoy reading thrifty books, they try to make them like a savings game. Another article that I recently read had some great tips. It recommended buying used clothing instead of new, cooking at home more. It is cheaper to cook at home, and better for you nutritionally. It said to open a savings account.
It also suggested getting all the family members involved in saving. I asked Mary for some ideas on how to save money, she said, “try to reuse things, you can even reuse paper towels. Hang them up to dry.” Did you hear that, Gary? If you keep making fun of us you are going to get a used paper towel.
It always helps me to make life changes by thinking about what my MaMaw would have done. She was so smart in so many ways-when she got older, she lived on a little bitty income, but she always had a dignified life. She always cooked a big Sunday dinner for our family.
She was like Jesus with the loaves of bread-it was like a miracle. One thing she did was keep a garden. That’s a smart thing to do in today’s economy, you can put a garden in even a tiny little space and reap big rewards.
So, check out some books on being thrifty. I have to, and nobody likes to suffer alone! Ha! I have to save for my next trip, and I want to stay on the good side of the law, so I now have a jar specifically for toll booth money! Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.