At their January meeting, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman considered an ordinance that would establish specific rules for residential property owners when building accessory buildings.
The ordinance specifies that, on parcels in residential districts, the accessory building (such as a garage) must be on the same lot as the principal building (home) and may not be built before the principal unless both the principal and accessory buildings are being permitted at the same time.
“This is the way we do business already,” Building Inspector Vince Pishner told the board. “We are just trying to make it so it’s no longer just standard operating procedure and actually part of the ordinance.”
Pishner noted that this procedure was put in place to avoid instances where citizen owns two adjoining residential lots, builds a home on one and a garage on another, sells the property containing only the garage, and then the new owners want to use the garage commercially.
“It has happened in town before,” he said.
“What are you trying to say?” Alderman Jim Gilliam asked Pishner. “Take my lot for instance. That I cant…If I decide I want to put a garage over there or whatever?”
Pishner: “Just combine the lots.”
Gilliam: “Is it a law that I have to do that?”
Pishner: “Not right now, but, if you pass this, it will be.”
Gilliam: “Well, I guess I won’t vote to pass that because I want to keep that lot empty and maybe put a garage on it…My intent was to put a 40 foot building on that extra lot just to get some stuff out of my garage.”
Pishner noted that, if a property owner wanted to build an accessory building first to live in while the primary home is being constructed, the owner would just need to acquire the permits for both buildings at the same time.
“We just don’t want the storage building sitting there with no house,” he said.
“You could also put a garage with an apartment in there and call it a ‘house,’” City Attorney John Pevy noted. “That would be a workaround.”
Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk asked what the process was like to have two parcels of land combined.
Pishner noted that he just recently spoke with a citizen who went through this process with the Property Assessor’s office and didn’t seem to have an issue.
“Couldn’t you be grandfathered in so that this (ordinance) wouldn’t apply to you?” Gilliam asked. “If you make that law, I couldn’t build on (my property), but I should be grandfathered in because I’ve been there for a while.”
“I don’t know that that is how grandfathering works,” Pevy said. “This wouldn’t just affect people who have purchased new property. The zoning would apply to everybody.”
Pevy noted that the concept of grandfathering would only apply in this case to property owners who already own two adjoining properties with a home on one and accessory building on the other. This property owner would not be forced to tear down their buildings, and they might not be required to combine their lots.
Pevy suggested that, since the ordinance requires two readings, the board could pass it as-is on first reading with the intention to further look at this specific section at the next workshop.
This motion passed by a 3-2 vote with Gilliam and Mawk voting ‘no’ and Aldermen Mindy Fleishour and Steven McLain absent.
This ordinance also addresses an error in section 14 of the zoning code and changes the required side setback to 5 feet and the rear setback to 10 feet for buildings in all business districts.
Land parcel rezoned for apartments
In other news, the board unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance that rezoned a parcel of land on West Main Street near City Hall to accommodate six apartments that will soon be built on the area.
Pishner told the board that three apartments already exist on the property, but the owners plan to convert the downstairs of the building into three more.
This parcel of land is currently zoned as MX-1 (Mixed Use 1 District) and would become MX-2 (Mixed Use 2 District). Owners Rachel and JR Enfield came before the zoning board to request this zoning change, and Pishner noted that the board unanimously voted to send the ordinance on to the BMA.